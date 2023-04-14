MBG Members Only: April 13, 8 am-4 pm

Open to the Public: April 14 & 15, 8 am-4 pm

Join us this April for the Spring Plant Sale at the Garden! Our staff and volunteers can’t wait to help you find the perfect additions to your gardens. You can expect Spring Plant Sale favorites including a great selection of natives, pollinator plants, woodland ephemerals, trees, shrubs, vegetables, herbs, annual flowers, tropicals, houseplants, and more.

With thousands of plants carefully curated for the sale and well-suited to thrive in the Mid-South climate you’ll be sure to find something you love this spring!

Our expert horticultural staff and Master Gardener volunteers will also be on hand at the sale to answer any questions as well as help customers with suggestions about plantings in their own gardens and offer advice on plant care and maintenance.

On Saturday, April 15, we’ll have Good Groceries Mobile Diner & Mempops on site for shoppers to grab breakfast, lunch, or a sweet treat while they shop.

Please note: We are anticipating a crowd for our Spring Plant Sale. We have upped our staffing of the sale to accommodate the anticipated interest, but you may still encounter check-out lines. We recommend shopping in the afternoon to better avoid crowds. Thanks for understanding & happy gardening!

Click here to see the Spring Plant Sale Plant List.

The event is only open to MBG Members on April 13.

It is free and open to the public on April 14 and 15. No reservations are needed.

Not an MBG Member? Click here to sign up.

More than just Nursery Plants

Outside vendors will be on-site for specialty items to add to your garden.

Spirit Hill Maple Nursery, which specializes in popular & rare cultivars of Japanese Maples, will be on-site.

Southern Cultured Orchards & Nursery will also be on-site for the sale. They specialize in heirloom, native, and exotic fruit trees.

Don Warmbrod will be at the sale with his whimsical birdhouses and garden signs which is sure to entice new friends to your outdoor oasis.